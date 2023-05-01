GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.