Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 558 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,106,749,000 after acquiring an additional 225,603 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,455,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,897,000 after acquiring an additional 229,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,162,000 after acquiring an additional 102,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 44.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500,117 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.72) to GBX 2,550 ($31.85) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.47) to GBX 2,900 ($36.22) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.22) to GBX 2,510 ($31.35) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.48) to GBX 2,300 ($28.72) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $59.04 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $72.82. The firm has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.01.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Articles

