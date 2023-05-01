Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.25.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $79.29 on Friday. Graco has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Featured Stories

