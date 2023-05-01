GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

GrafTech International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.43. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 161.67% and a net margin of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 43.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 64.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 38,955 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 0.8% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,223,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

