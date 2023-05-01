GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GSIT stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 49.53% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GSI Technology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 221,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.