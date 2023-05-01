GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Stock Performance
Shares of GSIT stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.94.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 49.53% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
