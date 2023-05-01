Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Short Interest Up 9.0% in April

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 787,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 20.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Guess’

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 717,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,718,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Guess’ by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 175,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is 40.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guess’ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Guess’

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.