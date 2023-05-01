Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 226.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

NYSE XOM opened at $118.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

