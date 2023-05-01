Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.11. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($13.08). The business had revenue of $39.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.91 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 97.70% and a negative net margin of 43.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

About Hallmark Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

