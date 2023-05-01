Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.05% of Ecolab worth $21,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $167.84 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $178.06. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

