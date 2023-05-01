Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,735,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in CME Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,182,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,064,000 after purchasing an additional 442,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CME Group by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 723,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,625,000 after purchasing an additional 410,075 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 969,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,555,000 after purchasing an additional 353,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.
CME Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ CME opened at $185.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $225.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.26.
CME Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CME has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.23.
CME Group Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
