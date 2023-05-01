Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $18.83 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,269 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.13% of LKQ worth $18,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,572,000 after acquiring an additional 52,871 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,377,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,802,000 after purchasing an additional 128,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.92.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $33,526,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,473,513 shares in the company, valued at $316,806,932.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.