Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $21.72 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Humana were worth $21,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Humana by 63.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 5,251.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,677,000 after buying an additional 460,485 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $151,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Humana by 60.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,742,000 after buying an additional 269,890 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Trading Up 1.0 %

HUM stock opened at $530.49 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.87 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $502.89 and its 200-day moving average is $511.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. SVB Securities cut their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.