Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $17,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,826,000 after purchasing an additional 162,042 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $917.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $852.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $830.53. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $922.80. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $916.81.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

