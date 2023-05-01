Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.67% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $24,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BFAM opened at $76.12 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $120.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $529.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.43 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

