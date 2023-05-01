Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,496 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $524.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.01.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

