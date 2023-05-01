Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,000 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Insulet were worth $18,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 323,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000.

PODD opened at $318.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,300.67 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $328.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.33.

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

