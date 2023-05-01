Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 14,600 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 458,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.22% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $20,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

