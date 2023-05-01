Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $18,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.96.

WAL stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.44%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.