Hanesbrands (HBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Hanesbrands to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hanesbrands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $5.24 on Monday. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Articles

