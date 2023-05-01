Harmonic (HLIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.93 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, analysts expect Harmonic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $14.09 on Monday. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,004,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,685,000 after buying an additional 72,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,459,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,501,000 after acquiring an additional 389,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,300,000 after acquiring an additional 51,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 68,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

