Hayden C. Eaves III Sells 638 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stock

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EGP stock opened at $166.56 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $204.45. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.94 and a 200 day moving average of $158.54.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $64,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,668,000 after buying an additional 261,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,353,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,992,000 after buying an additional 257,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

