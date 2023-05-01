Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.
Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:HP opened at $33.16 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.
Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
