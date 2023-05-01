Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW) Shares Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Hertz Global were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in Hertz Global by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 732,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 76,668 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 10,513.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 849,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after buying an additional 841,111 shares during the period.

Hertz Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTZWW opened at $9.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

