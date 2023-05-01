Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLT stock opened at $144.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $162.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.86 and a 200-day moving average of $137.98.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

