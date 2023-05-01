Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $89.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.95. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $123.18.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,757,216 shares worth $1,738,001,650. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

