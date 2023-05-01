Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,216 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Celsius by 43.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $95.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.79. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $122.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

