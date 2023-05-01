Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,530 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after acquiring an additional 642,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,440,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,830,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $109.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.78 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.01 and its 200 day moving average is $114.83.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.