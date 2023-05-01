Hollencrest Capital Management Buys New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $511,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $63.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $74.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average is $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.24 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Bank of America reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 622,016 shares of company stock valued at $40,950,841. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

