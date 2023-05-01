Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $100,000 in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Esquire Financial

In other news, CFO Michael Lacapria purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Lacapria purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,745.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Esquire Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of ESQ opened at $38.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.91. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $316.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

