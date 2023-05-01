Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $103,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.1 %

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $77.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $77.26.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.