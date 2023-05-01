Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $103,000 in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 387.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 69,540 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,367,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $29.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $34.36.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

