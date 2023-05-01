Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $107,000 in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.
Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIX opened at $62.71 on Monday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $88.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05.
About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF
The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX)
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
- Duolingo Speaking Volumes: Forms Bullish Chart Ahead of Earnings
- Caterpillar Being Weighed Down by Negative Investor Sentiment
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.