Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $107,000 in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIX opened at $62.71 on Monday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $88.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05.

About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

