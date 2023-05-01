Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $117,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Progressive by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Progressive by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.60.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $136.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

