Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $125,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $246.83 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $258.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.05 and a 200 day moving average of $228.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

