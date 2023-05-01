Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $139,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after buying an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,614,000 after buying an additional 1,099,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,880,000 after buying an additional 69,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,991,000 after purchasing an additional 557,451 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.73.

International Paper Stock Up 0.3 %

International Paper stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

