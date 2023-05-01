Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $177,000 in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at $43,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after buying an additional 171,851 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 44.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,238,000 after buying an additional 116,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 627.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 105,662 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at ICU Medical
ICU Medical Stock Up 0.4 %
ICUI stock opened at $189.14 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.90 and a fifty-two week high of $219.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 0.63.
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $578.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.
ICU Medical Profile
ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.
See Also
