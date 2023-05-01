Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $92,000 in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Medifast by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,297,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of MED stock opened at $91.65 on Monday. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $193.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average is $111.21. The company has a market capitalization of $994.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $337.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.70 million. Medifast had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 100.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MED. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Further Reading

