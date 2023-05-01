Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $95,000 in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 36.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $383,000.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OPP stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.1021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.43%.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.