Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $132,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Shares of DUK opened at $98.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.03. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

