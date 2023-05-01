Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $136,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,856,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,248,000 after buying an additional 407,992 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,254,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,964,000 after buying an additional 168,726 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,599,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,961,000 after buying an additional 303,172 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

