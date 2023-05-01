Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $167,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRU stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $112.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.