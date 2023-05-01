Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $91,000 Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,240,000 after acquiring an additional 252,058 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of IDEX by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,292,000 after purchasing an additional 192,917 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 703,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $206.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.08 and its 200 day moving average is $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

