Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,399,000 after acquiring an additional 42,587 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 398,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 36,731 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 74,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $68.93 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.