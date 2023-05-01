Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,660 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shopify Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $48.45 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
