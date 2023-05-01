Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,660 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $48.45 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.