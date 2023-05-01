Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 8,043 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,043 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 115,619 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,089,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 115,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 494,931 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 30.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 679,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 157,939 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 376,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares during the period.

NYSE:MUI opened at $11.49 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

