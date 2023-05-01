Hollencrest Capital Management Takes Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,713 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth approximately $31,444,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,305,000 after purchasing an additional 615,280 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 92.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 602,394 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 33.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 564,522 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 61.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 552,124 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

NYSE CHGG opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

