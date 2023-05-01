Hollencrest Capital Management Takes Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,225,000 after acquiring an additional 241,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after acquiring an additional 220,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 190,282 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $44.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.