Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.90 million. On average, analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $11.87 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $336.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.