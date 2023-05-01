Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,694 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $44,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $40.44 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HRL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

