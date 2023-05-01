HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,904 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,438 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of HP worth $18,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in HP by 5.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of HP by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of HP by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

